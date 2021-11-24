 Skip to main content

Cheetah Mobile Clocks 46% Revenue Decline In Q3, Issues Cautious Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 5:28am   Comments
Cheetah Mobile Inc (NYSE: CMCMreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 46.3% year-on-year to $30.4 million.

  • Revenues from internet business decreased by 50.8% Y/Y to $24.9 million.
  • Revenues from the AI and others were $5.5 million, representing an 8.8% Y/Y decline.
  • Margin: The non-GAAP gross margin contracted 680 bps to 62.2%.
  • Non-GAAP loss per ADS was $(0.05).
  • Cheetah held $287.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "In this quarter, we successfully consolidated the gains of transforming our internet business from a single advertising model to a diversified model of advertising plus subscription. The numbers of our membership kept a double-digit growth," said Sheng Fu, Cheetah Mobile's Chairman, and CEO.
  • Outlook: Cheetah sees Q4 revenue of $20.2 million - $27.9 million.
  • Price Action: CMCM shares traded higher by 1.26% at $1.59 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

