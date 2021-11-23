 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Genius Sports Shares Pop On Q3 Top-Line Beat, Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook Above Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Genius Sports Shares Pop On Q3 Top-Line Beat, Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook Above Consensus

Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE: GENIreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 70.5% year-on-year to $69.1 million, beating the consensus of $62.8 million.

  • Segments: Betting Technology, Content & Services revenue grew 47.5% Y/Y to $43.6 million.
  • Sports Technology & Services revenue rose 158.6% Y/Y to $11.6 million.
  • Media Technology, Content & Services revenue increased 114.1% Y/Y to $13.9 million.
  • EPS loss of $(0.37) missed the consensus loss of $(0.12).
  • Genius Sports held $234.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "While only months into our first NFL season, we are even more confident of the long-term prospects of the partnership, CEO Mark Locke said. We are transforming the global sports betting market through our progressive investment in technological innovation, and we will continue to do so for years ahead," said CEO Mark Locke.
  • Outlook: Genius Sports raised FY21 revenue from $255 million - $260 million to $257 million - $262 million, above the consensus of $256.4 million.
  • The company sees adjusted EBITDA forecast to be broadly breakeven (previously $10 million - $20 million).
  • Price Action: GENI shares traded higher by 3.89% at $14.17 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GENI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
Sportradar Shares Jump On Earnings, New Exclusive NBA Deal: What Investors Should Know
Flutter Says Each NFL Week Is Like The Super Bowl: How The NFL Season Is A Major Catalyst For Sports Betting Stocks
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 11, 2021
Genius Sports Expands Data Agreement With Entain and BetMGM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com