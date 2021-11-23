 Skip to main content

Analog Devices Beats Q4 Consensus Backed By Industrial, Auto Markets
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:42am   Comments
Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADIreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 53% year-on-year to $2.34 billion, beating the consensus of $2.31 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.73 beat the consensus of $1.70.

  • End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 45% Y/Y to $1.18 billion.
  • Automotive revenue increased 97% Y/Y to $452.6 million. 
  • Consumer revenue rose 107% Y/Y to $356.9 million.
  • Communications revenue grew 13% Y/Y to $351.6 million.
  • Margins: The adjusted gross margin expanded 90 bps to 70.9%.
  • The adjusted operating margin grew 140 bps to 43.1%.
  • Analog Devices held $1.98 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $941 million in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.
  • "As we enter fiscal 2022, our backlog and bookings remain robust, and we continue to invest in capacity, setting us up for continued growth in the years ahead," said Vincent Roche, President, and CEO.
  • Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q1 FY22 revenue of $2.5 billion - $2.7 billion, above the consensus of $2.49 billion.
  • The company sees adjusted EPS of $1.68 - $1.88 against the consensus of $1.70.
  • Price Action: ADI shares traded lower by 0.27% at $184.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech

