 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kanzhun Clocks 105% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Kanzhun Clocks 105% Revenue Growth In Q3, Beats Consensus

Chinese online recruitment platform Kanzhun Ltd (NASDAQ: BZreported a third-quarter revenue increase of 105.4% year-over-year to $188.1 million, beating the consensus of $185.8 million.

  • Revenues from online recruitment services were $185.8 million), up by 104.4% Y/Y.
  • Calculated cash billings were $189.5 million, up 61.8% Y/Y. Average monthly active users (MAUs) were 28.8 million, an increase of 28.6% Y/Y.
  • In the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, total paid enterprise customers increased by 110.5% Y/Y to 4 million.
  • Income from operations improved to RMB311.1 million ($48.3 million) versus RMB34.4 million in Q3 2020.
  • Adjusted EPADS of $0.13 beat the consensus of $0.11.
  • Kanzhun generated cash from operating activities of $41.9 million and held cash and cash equivalents of $1.85 billion.
  • In the third quarter, we focused on improving our service for existing users and enhancing our core competencies, continually investing in both platform and data security enhancements, Chair and CEO Jonathan Peng Zhao said. We believe this is a key factor in driving the sustainable growth of our business and creating long-term value.
  • Q4 Outlook: Kanzhun expects total revenues of RMB1.02 billion - RMB1.05 billion, representing $158.3 million - $162.96 million, below the consensus of $170.2 million.
  • Price Action: BZ shares traded higher by 5.41% at $36.44 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BZ)

10 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021
Temasek Cuts Stake In Alibaba, DiDi, Baidu And Others
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter
Medical Device Maker Highlights China Risk as Chinese U.S. IPOs Resume
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com