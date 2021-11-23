 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Urban Outfitters Shares Plunge After Q3 Results; Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 7:46am   Comments
Share:
Urban Outfitters Shares Plunge After Q3 Results; Earnings Top Estimates

Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $1.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.12 billion. Sales improved 14.6% over Q3 FY20. EPS of $0.89 beat the analyst consensus of $0.84.

  • Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by mid-single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic.
  • Retail segment sales rose 16.6% Y/Y, and wholesale sales increased 11.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11.8% from Q3 FY20 to $29 million.
  • The gross profit increased 20.9% Y/Y to $390 million with a profit margin of 34.5%.
  • The operating margin was 10.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17.6% Y/Y to $115.9 million.
  • The company held $236.4 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • As of October 31, 2021, total inventory increased by 18.0% versus inventory as of October 31, 2019.
  • "We are excited that November' comp' sales to date for all brands have accelerated from their Q3 rate," said CEO Richard A. Hayne.
  • Price Action: URBN shares are trading lower by 11.5% at $33 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (URBN)

21 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, PMI Data
5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2021
Recap: Urban Outfitters Q3 Earnings
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com