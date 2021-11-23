Urban Outfitters Shares Plunge After Q3 Results; Earnings Top Estimates
Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) reported third-quarter FY22 sales of $1.13 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.12 billion. Sales improved 14.6% over Q3 FY20. EPS of $0.89 beat the analyst consensus of $0.84.
- Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by mid-single-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic.
- Retail segment sales rose 16.6% Y/Y, and wholesale sales increased 11.2%.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 11.8% from Q3 FY20 to $29 million.
- The gross profit increased 20.9% Y/Y to $390 million with a profit margin of 34.5%.
- The operating margin was 10.2%, and operating income for the quarter rose 17.6% Y/Y to $115.9 million.
- The company held $236.4 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
- As of October 31, 2021, total inventory increased by 18.0% versus inventory as of October 31, 2019.
- "We are excited that November' comp' sales to date for all brands have accelerated from their Q3 rate," said CEO Richard A. Hayne.
- Price Action: URBN shares are trading lower by 11.5% at $33 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
