Aurora Mobile Clocks 38% Top-Line Growth In Q3, Narrows FY21 Revenue Outlook
- Aurora Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ: JG) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 38% year-on-year to $14 million (RMB90.5 million), beating the consensus of $13.9 million.
- Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached RMB64.7 million, up 48% Y/Y, Subscription Services were RMB39.8 million, up 32% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services grew by 84% Y/Y to RMB24.9 million.
- The monthly active unique mobile devices increased to 1.44 billion in September 2021 from 1.39 billion in September 2020. The number of paying customers increased to 2,729 in Q3 of 2021 from 2,405 in Q3 of 2020.
- The gross margin contracted 30 bps to 74.4%. EPS loss was $(0.07).
- Aurora Mobile held $43.7 million in cash and equivalents.
- "This is the third quarter we have been operating under the pure SAAS business model since the beginning of 2021. Our focus on building and growing our SAAS Businesses has been very successful. We have seen a steady and solid upward trend in the results of our SAAS Businesses including revenue, gross profit and a 27% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA from a year ago, demonstrating our strong operating leverage," said Weidong Luo, Chairman, and CEO.
- Outlook: Aurora Mobile updated the FY21 revenue outlook from RMB342.0 million - RMB360.0 million to RMB350 million - RMB360 million.
- Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 0.65% at $1.55 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
