 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zhihu Shares Pop As MAU Drive 115% Revenue Growth In Q3
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Share:
Zhihu Shares Pop As MAU Drive 115% Revenue Growth In Q3
  • Zhihu Inc (NYSE: ZHreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 115.1% year-on-year to $127.8 million (RMB823.5 million), missing the consensus of $128 million.
  • Segments: Zhihu's Advertising revenue increased 38.9% Y/Y to $49.8 million.
  • Paid membership revenue expanded 95.8% Y/Y to $27.7 million.
  • Content-commerce solutions revenue rose 511.9% Y/Y to $43.2 million. 
  • Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) grew 40.1% Y/Y to 101.2 million.
  • Average monthly paying members rose 109.9% Y/Y to 5.5 million.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted by 590 bps to 51.6% as the costs surged 144.8% Y/Y.
  • Loss per ADS of $(0.07) missed the consensus loss of $(0.05).
  • Zhihu held $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Zhihu sees Q4 revenue of RMB1.01 billion - RMB1.03 billion.
  • Price Action: ZH shares traded higher by 7.46% at $8.5 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZH)

Earnings Scheduled For November 22, 2021
Zhihu - Chinese Equivalent Of Quora Earns Bullish Analyst Rating
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2021
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
9 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com