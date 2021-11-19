 Skip to main content

Foot Locker Stock Slides After Warning On Supply Chain Constraints; Beats Q3 Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 9:14am   Comments
Foot Locker Stock Slides After Warning On Supply Chain Constraints; Beats Q3 Estimates

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE: FL) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.9% year-on-year, to $2.189 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.12 billion. Third-quarter comparable-store sales increased 2.2%. Adjusted EPS of $1.93 beat the analyst consensus of $1.37.

  • The gross margin expanded 380 basis points to 34.7%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 8% Y/Y to $458 million.
  • The operating margin was 9%, and operating income for the quarter rose 10.1% to $196 million.
  • The company held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Footlocker said it expects global supply chain constraints to persist throughout the fourth quarter.
  • Price action: FL shares are trading lower by 6.98% at $53.54 in premarket on the last check Friday.

