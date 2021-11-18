 Skip to main content

Portillos Stock Slides On Q3 EPS Miss, Margin Pressure
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 1:39pm   Comments
  • Portillos Inc (NASDAQ: PTLO) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 15.3% year-on-year, to $138 million, versus the analyst consensus of $138.05 million.
  • Same-restaurant sales increased 6.8%, attributable to an increase in average check of 7.9%, partially offset by a decline in traffic.
  • Total operating expenses rose 21.9% Y/Y to $103.7 million.
  • The operating margin contracted 330 basis points to 12.5%, while operating income for the quarter rose 8.8% to $17.2 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA declined 8.4% to $24.2 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.5% fell 460 basis points.
  • EPS of $0.01 missed the analyst consensus of $0.08.
  • The company held $49.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 26, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $39.8 million.
  • Price Action: PTLO shares are trading lower by 8.78% at $49.46 on the last check Thursday.

