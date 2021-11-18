i3 Verticals Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Strong FY22 Outlook
- i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 76% year-on-year to $67.2 million, beating the consensus of $64.3 million.
- Integrated payments were 63% of payment volume. Software and related services revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 42%.
- The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4%.
- Pro forma Adjusted EPS of $0.33 beat the consensus of $0.29.
- i3 Verticals also announced that Decosta Jenkins will be joining its board of directors.
- Outlook: i3 Verticals sees FY22 revenue of $280 million - $300 million, above the consensus of $261.1 million.
- i3 Verticals sees FY22 Pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.25 - $1.40, above the consensus of $1.22.
- Price Action: IIIV shares traded higher by 5.62% at $22.38 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas