 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

i3 Verticals Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Strong FY22 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
i3 Verticals Shares Pop On Q4 Beat, Strong FY22 Outlook
  • i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIVreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 76% year-on-year to $67.2 million, beating the consensus of $64.3 million.
  • Integrated payments were 63% of payment volume. Software and related services revenue as a percentage of total revenue was 42%.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 60 bps to 25.4%.
  • Pro forma Adjusted EPS of $0.33 beat the consensus of $0.29.
  • i3 Verticals also announced that Decosta Jenkins will be joining its board of directors.
  • Outlook: i3 Verticals sees FY22 revenue of $280 million - $300 million, above the consensus of $261.1 million.
  •  i3 Verticals sees FY22 Pro forma adjusted EPS of $1.25 - $1.40, above the consensus of $1.22. 
  • Price Action: IIIV shares traded higher by 5.62% at $22.38 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IIIV)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
A Preview Of i3 Verticals's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com