 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Children's Place Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Plans New $250M Stock Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 11:45am   Comments
Share:
Children's Place Posts Mixed Q3 Results, Plans New $250M Stock Buyback
  • Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 31.2% year-on-year, to $558.23 million, missing the analyst consensus of $566.42 million. Comparable retail sales were 36.2% for the quarter.
  • The gross profit increased 67.6 Y/Y to $244.8 million, with the margin expanding 953 basis points to 43.8%. Adjusted gross margin expanded 868 basis points to 43.9%. 
  • Operating income for the quarter jumped nearly five-fold to $113.8 million. Adjusted operating margin extended 1,349 basis points to 20.9%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $5.43 beat the analyst consensus of $4.40.
  • The company held $67.1 million in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • "While we are only a few weeks in, Q4 is off to a very strong start. We continue to operate at a high level, while navigating the ever-changing COVID landscape. We remain firmly on offense and we look forward to continuing to deliver accelerated operating margin expansion for 2021 and beyond," said CEO Jane Elfers.
  • Children's Place is not providing EPS guidance citing continued uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Children's Place's board approved an additional share repurchase for up to $250 million of stock. The company had $48 million authorization remaining at Q3-end.
  • Children's Place also announced refinancing of its revolving credit facility and term loan by a new lending group.
  • Price Action: PLCE shares are trading higher by 4.94% at $109.71 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLCE)

Earnings Scheduled For November 18, 2021
Children's Place: Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com