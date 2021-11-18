 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 18, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Share:
Why Alibaba Shares Are Falling Today

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is trading lower Thursday after the company announced worse-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Alibaba reported quarterly non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS of $1.74, which came in below the estimate of $1.93, representing a decrease of 38% year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $31.15 billion, which came in below the estimate of $32.05 billion.

Alibaba expects fiscal 2022 revenue growth between 20% and 23%.

Global annual active consumers across the Alibaba ecosystem reached approximately 1.24 billion during the quarter. 

"This quarter, Alibaba continued to firmly invest into our three strategic pillars of domestic consumption, globalization, and cloud computing to establish solid foundations for our long-term goal of sustainable growth in the future," said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba.

See Also: Alibaba Q2 Earnings, 2022 Guidance Trail Estimates, Dragged By Macroeconomic Weakness, Regulatory Crackdown, Investments

BABA Price Action: Alibaba has traded as high as $280.61 and as low as $138.43 over a 52-week period.

The stock was down 6.18% at $151.71 at time of publication.

Photo: hinglish Notes from Flickr.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Franklin Templeton Sees China's Alibaba, Tencent Triumph In Future
Never Trust, Always Verify? Why Zero Trust is Becoming a Big Priority for Many
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Alibaba Q2 Earnings, 2022 Guidance Trail Estimates, Dragged By Macroeconomic Weakness, Regulatory Crackdown, Investments
Alibaba: Q2 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daniel Zhang why it's movingEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com