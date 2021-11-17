 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ZIM Integrated Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 10:05am   Comments
Share:
ZIM Integrated Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 Outlook
  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIMreported third-quarter revenues of $3.14 billion compared to $1.01 billion in 3Q20, beating the consensus of $2.77 billion.
  • The increase was driven by the rise in revenues from containerized cargo, reflecting increases in freight rates and carried volume.
  • EPS of $12.16 beat the consensus of $9.25.
  • ZIM carried 884 thousand TEUs, an increase of 16% Y/Y. The average freight rate per TEU was $3,226 versus $1,176 for 3Q20.
  • The gross margin was 61% versus 22.4% in 3Q20. The Operating income increased to $1.86 billion from $188.81 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased to $2.08 billion, from $262 million in 3Q20, and margin expanded to 66% from 26% a year ago.
  • ZIM generated cash from operating activities of $2.01 billion, compared to $245 million a year ago. Free cash flow of $1.72 billion.
  • ZIM's cash and cash equivalents were at $2.76 billion as of September 30, 2021. Net debt decreased to $22 million.
  • The company's cash dividend of $2.50 per ordinary share, to be paid on December 27, 2021, to holders of the ordinary shares as of December 16, 2021.
  • FY21 Outlook: ZIM increased its FY21 guidance, now expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 billion - $6.4 billion (prior view $4.8 billion - $5.2 billion) and Adjusted EBIT of $5.4 billion - $5.6 billion (prior $4.0 billion - $4.4 billion).
  • Price Action: ZIM shares are trading higher by 2.01% at $51.10 during the market session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZIM)

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Industrials Sector
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com