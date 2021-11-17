 Skip to main content

Target Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margin Shrinks; Racks Up Inventory
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 8:35am   Comments
  • Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 13.3% year-on-year, to $25.65 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $24.78 billion.
  • The comparable sales grew 12.7% versus 20.7% growth last year. Store comparable sales rose 9.7%, and digital comparable sales climbed 29%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $3.03 beat the analyst consensus of $2.83.
  • The gross margin for the quarter fell 260 basis points Y/Y to 28%.
  • The operating margin contracted 70 basis points to 7.8%, while operating income for the quarter rose 3.9% to $2 billion.
  • Target held $5.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 30, 2021.
  • Inventory as of October 30, 2021, rose 40.4% to $14.9 billion from $10.65 billion as of January 30, 2021.
  • As of Q3 end, the company had $14.6 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program.
  • Outlook: Target sees Q4 comparable sales growth of high-single-digit to low-double-digit (prior view for a high-single-digit increase).
  • The company continues to expect the FY21 operating income margin rate to be 8% or higher.
  • Price Action: TGT shares are trading lower by 4.28% at $255 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

