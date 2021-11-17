 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lowe's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook; To Buyback $3B Stock In Q4
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Lowe's Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Raises FY21 Revenue Outlook; To Buyback $3B Stock In Q4
  • Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 2.7% year-on-year, to $22.92 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $21.99 billion.
  • Comparable sales increased 2.2%, while comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business rose 2.6%. U.S. comparable sales increase on a two-year basis of 33.7%.
  • EPS of $2.73 beat the analyst consensus of $2.35.
  • Gross profit rose 3.9% Y/Y to $7.6 billion, with a profit margin expanding 40 basis points to 33.10%.
  • The operating margin expanded 242 basis points to 12.17%, and operating income for the quarter rose 28.2% to $2.8 billion.
  • The company held $6.67 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 29, 2021. Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $9.2 billion.
  • Recently, Lowe's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.80 per share, payable February 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 19, 2022.
  • The company now plans to repurchase approximately $3 billion in shares in Q4.
  • Outlook: Lowe's raised FY21 sales guidance to ~$95 billion (prior outlook $92 billion).
  • It expects the gross margin rate up slightly and operating margin of 12.4% (prior view 12.2%).
  • Total share repurchases of ~$12 billion (prior view minimum of $9 billion).
  • Price Action: LOW shares are trading higher by 2.13% at $250.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LOW)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
5 Stocks To Watch For November 17, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For November 17, 2021
5 Retail Stocks With Q3 Earnings To Watch This Week
Why Lowe's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Earnings Preview For Lowe's Companies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com