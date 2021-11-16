Sema4, Excluding COVID-19, Posts 36% Increase In Test Volume In Q3
- Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SMFR) reported Q3 revenues of $43.2 million, +12% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $42.68 million.
- Diagnostic test revenue was $41.4 million, up 7%, while other revenue more than doubled to $1.8 million.
- Excluding COVID-19 tests, Sema4 processed 69,895 diagnostic tests during Q3, +36%, including 166% growth in oncology testing and 33% growth in women's health testing.
- The net income totaled $31.4 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $56.6 million a year ago.
- As of September 30, the Company held $461.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
- Guidance: Sema4 expects FY21 revenues of $201 million - $204 million (consensus of $200.99 million).
- It anticipates Q4 testing volumes, excluding COVID-19 tests, of 73,000 to 79,000, corresponding to 20% - 30% Y/Y growth.
- Price Action: SMFR shares are down 1.53% at $7.82 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
