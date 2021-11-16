BIMI Medical Stock Surges After Clocking Over 300% Jump In Q3 Sales
- China-based healthcare products and services provider, BIMI International Medical Inc (NASDAQ: BIMI), reported Q3 sales of $13.78 million from $3.09 million a year ago.
- The Company said that the growth was mainly driven by the increase in sales of wholesale pharmaceuticals and the recently-acquired five hospitals.
- Revenues from the wholesale pharmaceuticals segment reached $8.4 million. Sales from the medical devices segment reached $1.61 million, and the services segment generated sales of $2.9 million.
- The gross profit increased to $2.03 million from $257k reported a year ago.
- BIMI reported a Q3 EPS loss of $(0.06) narrower than $(0.19) posted a year ago.
- BIMI held cash of $209k and working capital of $2.12 million.
- Price Action: BIMI shares are up 63.9% at $1.07 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General