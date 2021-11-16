 Skip to main content

DouYu Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q3, Margin Shrinks
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 6:51am   Comments
  • DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYUreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 7.8% to $364.4 million year-on-year, missing the consensus of $377.7 million.
  • Segments: DouYu's Live streaming revenue decreased by 5.9% Y/Y to $343.1 million due to the higher revenue base in the prior-year period due to several notable fan engagement events launched in the summer of last year to facilitate paying user conversion.
  • Advertising and other revenues declined 30.5% Y/Y to $21.3 million due to exploring new commercialization models by using a portion of advertising traffic that could have been directly monetized.
  • Margin: The gross margin contracted 260 bps to 11.9% due to revenue decline.
  • Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.02) beat the consensus loss of $(0.03). 
  • DouYu held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs rose 3.9% Y/Y to 61.9 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 8.9% Y/Y to 7.2 million.
  • Our core operating metrics continued to grow steadily in the third quarter of 2021, with our quarterly average mobile MAUs increasing by 3.9% year over year to 61.9 million, CEO Shaojie Chen said.
  • Price Action: DOYU shares closed lower by 4.8% at $3.77 on Monday.

