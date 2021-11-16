DouYu Clocks 8% Revenue Decline In Q3, Margin Shrinks
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: DOYU) reported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 7.8% to $364.4 million year-on-year, missing the consensus of $377.7 million.
- Segments: DouYu's Live streaming revenue decreased by 5.9% Y/Y to $343.1 million due to the higher revenue base in the prior-year period due to several notable fan engagement events launched in the summer of last year to facilitate paying user conversion.
- Advertising and other revenues declined 30.5% Y/Y to $21.3 million due to exploring new commercialization models by using a portion of advertising traffic that could have been directly monetized.
- Margin: The gross margin contracted 260 bps to 11.9% due to revenue decline.
- Adjusted loss per ADS of $(0.02) beat the consensus loss of $(0.03).
- DouYu held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
- Drivers: DouYu's quarterly average mobile MAUs rose 3.9% Y/Y to 61.9 million. The quarterly average paying user count decreased 8.9% Y/Y to 7.2 million.
- Our core operating metrics continued to grow steadily in the third quarter of 2021, with our quarterly average mobile MAUs increasing by 3.9% year over year to 61.9 million, CEO Shaojie Chen said.
- Price Action: DOYU shares closed lower by 4.8% at $3.77 on Monday.
