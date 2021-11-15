 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advent Technologies Reports Solid Q3 Revenue Growth
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 9:58am   Comments
Share:
Advent Technologies Reports Solid Q3 Revenue Growth
  • Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADNreported third-quarter revenue of $1.67 million, an increase of 643% year-over-year.
  • Revenues increase reflects increased customer demand for Advent product offerings and acquisitions of SerEnergy/fischer eco-solutions and UltraCell.
  • The gross profit stood at $0.03 million, with a gross margin of 2%, compared to $0.13 million, with a margin of 60% a year ago.
  • Loss per share widened to $(0.23) from $(0.03) last year.
  • The operating loss widened to $(13.71) million from $(0.77) million a year ago.
  • The company incurred operating expenses of $13.9 million primarily due to costs related to the acquisition of SerEnergy/fischer eco solutions, increased staffing and expenses, stock-based compensation expenses, and a non-recurring $2.4 million charge for executive severance.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $(9.86) million, compared to $(0.76) million in 3Q20.
  • Advent's cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $24.69 million, compared to $1.05 million a year ago. It held cash and equivalents of $92.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • "The solid revenue growth in the quarter demonstrates the growing interest in hydrogen fuel cell systems, as well as the immediate benefits from our acquisition of SerEnergy and fischer eco solutions," said Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO.
  • Price Action: ADN shares traded higher by 1.73% to $9.42 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADN)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com