Brilliant Earth Shares Skyrocket On Q3 Earnings Beat, Stellar FY21 Outlook
- Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33% year-on-year, to $95.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $87.10 million.
- Total orders jumped 29.6% Y/Y to 28,855.
- The gross margin expanded by 720 basis points to 50.4%.
- The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.9% to $9.8 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 42.3% to $13.6 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points to 14.2%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the analyst consensus of $0.01.
- The company held $161.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Outlook: Brilliant Earth sees FY21 net sales of $366 million - $369 million, above the consensus of $357.22 million.
- The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million - $42 million.
- Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 28.7% at $18.2 on the last check Friday.
