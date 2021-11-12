 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brilliant Earth Shares Skyrocket On Q3 Earnings Beat, Stellar FY21 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 2:54pm   Comments
Share:
Brilliant Earth Shares Skyrocket On Q3 Earnings Beat, Stellar FY21 Outlook
  • Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRLT) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33% year-on-year, to $95.2 million, beating the analyst consensus of $87.10 million.
  • Total orders jumped 29.6% Y/Y to 28,855.
  • The gross margin expanded by 720 basis points to 50.4%.
  • The operating margin was 10.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 5.9% to $9.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter grew 42.3% to $13.6 million, and the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 90 basis points to 14.2%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.09 beat the analyst consensus of $0.01.
  • The company held $161.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Outlook: Brilliant Earth sees FY21 net sales of $366 million - $369 million, above the consensus of $357.22 million.
  • The company expects FY21 adjusted EBITDA of $40.5 million - $42 million.
  • Price Action: BRLT shares are trading higher by 28.7% at $18.2 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BRLT)

Mid-Day Market Update: Everspin Jumps After Q3 Results; Acutus Medical Shares Plummet
48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
Director Of Brilliant Earth Group Trades $120 Thousand In Company Stock
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com