 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TOMI Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 50% Sequential Revenue Growth
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
TOMI Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 50% Sequential Revenue Growth
  • TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: TOMZreported a third-quarter net sales decline of 48.6% year-over-year to $2.2 million and grew 50% sequentially.
  • EPS loss was $(0.03) versus $0.05 in 3Q20.
  • The gross margin contracted by 640 bps to 59.6% due to the product mix in sales.
  • The operating loss was $(0.5) million, compared to an operating income of $1.1 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.416) million versus $1.28 million in 3Q20.
  • TOMI Environmental had cash and equivalents of ~$5.7 million.
  • "As we move toward the end of 2021, we are confident that Q4 will demonstrate sequential growth, and we are encouraged by the outlook for 2022," commented TOMI CEO Halden Shane.
  • Price Action: TOMZ shares are trading higher by 6.36% at $1.34 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TOMZ)

Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
TOMI Gains EPA Registration Of SteraMist BIT 0.35% For Agricultural, Food Safety Use
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
TOMI Bags Purchase Order From Biopharmaceutical Partner
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com