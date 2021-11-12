 Skip to main content

PLAYSTUDIOS Shares Soar On Q3 Results Driven By Daily Player Conversion, Spending Per Player
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2021 2:15pm   Comments
  • PLAYSTUDIOS Inc (NASDAQ: MYPSreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 1.3% year-on-year to $70.6 million, missing the consensus of $72.3 million.
  • This year's results were driven by increases in daily payer conversion and spending per player.
  • Average Daily Payer Conversion rose 16.7% to 2.8% from 2.4% last year.
  • ARPDAU rose 20.4% Y/Y to $0.65.
  • EPS was $0.08. Net income more than doubled to $11.3 million.
  • The company plans to expand its game portfolio through acquisitions. The company's board approved a stock repurchase plan of up to $50 million of Class A common stock over 12 months.
  • PLAYSTUDIOS sees FY21 revenue of $282.5 million - $287.5 million below the consensus of $293.9 million.
  • Price Action: MYPS shares traded higher by 20.9% at $4.99 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

