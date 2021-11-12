SOC Telemed Stock Gains On Better Than Expected Q3 Earnings, Raises FY21 Revenue Guidance
- SOC Telemed Inc (NASDAQ: TLMD) reported Q3 revenue of $26.7 million, +76% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $25.27 million.
- Bookings increased 247% to $9 million. Total system-wide consults were 140,743, +32% Y/Y on a pro forma basis.
- System-wide revenue per core consult totaled $328, down 5% Y/Y.
- Stand-alone SOC revenue per core consult was $428 versus $449.
- Access Physicians' revenue per core consult was $229 versus $219, up 4% Y/Y, driven by service line volume mix.
- Adjusted gross margin reached 36% from 44% a year ago, as results were negatively impacted primarily by an increase in physician incentive payments.
- Loss per share of $(0.11), beat the consensus of $(0.17).
- Cash and cash equivalents were $37.7 million.
- Outlook: For FY21, SOC Telemed expects revenue of $91.5 million - $93.5 million (prior guidance $90 million - $92 million), versus the consensus of $98.9 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be $(21.5) million - $(22.5) million, an improvement from the prior guidance $(22.0) million - $(25.0) million.
- Price Action: TLMD shares are up 30.60% at $2.79 during the market session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General