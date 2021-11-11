 Skip to main content

Sally Beauty Shares Spike On Q4 Earnings Beat
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE: SBHreported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 3.4% year-on-year, to $990.26 million, beating the analyst consensus of $974.82 million. Same-store sales increased 2.1%.
  • Net sales from the Sally Beauty Supply segment rose 1.5%, and the Beauty Systems Group improved 6.2%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.64 beat the analyst consensus of $0.51.
  • The gross profit margin contracted 50 basis points to 50.6%, while the gross profit rose 2.4% to $500.98 million.
  • The operating margin was 11.2%, and operating income for the quarter declined 7% to $111.2 million.
  • Sally Beauty held $401 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities totaled $164 million.
  • Outlook: Sally Beauty sees FY22 net sales growth of 3% - 4% and gross margin to expand by 40 - 60 basis points compared to the prior year.
  • Price Action: SBH shares are trading higher by 10.8% at $20.1 on the last check Thursday.

