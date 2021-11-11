 Skip to main content

Celsius Holdings Q3 Revenue Tops Estimate
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 3:15pm   Comments
  • Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 157.6% year-on-year, to $94.9 million, beating the analyst consensus of $73.62 million.
  • Domestic revenue increased 214% Y/Y, and International rose 5%.
  • Gross profit of $37.7 million rose 115% Y/Y, with a margin of 39.7%, contracting 790 basis points.
  • Operating expenses rose 159.3% Y/Y to $33.8 million.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 million increased 51% Y/Y.
  • EPS of $0.03 missed the analyst consensus of $0.06.
  • The company held $61.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: CELH shares are trading higher by 3.07% at $96.77 on the last check Thursday.

