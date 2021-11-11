Order Growth Drives Siemens' 18% Revenue Surge In Q4, Proposes To Raise Dividend
- Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGY) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to €17.4 billion. Orders rose 26% Y/Y to €19.1 billion.
- Orders increased 16%, and revenue rose 10% on a comparable basis.
- Adjusted EBITA margin for Industrial Businesses was 13.8% versus 18.7% last year.
- Basic EPS was €1.45, a 34% decline from last year.
- Siemens held €9.5 billion in cash and equivalents and generated €4.4 billion in operating cash flow.
- "We achieved a very successful start as a focused technology company. In a challenging environment, we have won market share and clearly exceeded our net income guidance," said CEO Roland Busch. "This momentum will continue in fiscal 2022."
- Dividend: Siemens proposes to increase the dividend from €3.50 a year earlier to €4.00 per share.
- Outlook: Siemens sees mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.
- Siemens sees basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting of €8.70 - €9.10.
- Siemens expects industrial businesses to continue their profitable growth.
- Price Action: SIEGY shares traded higher by 3.71% at $87.01 on the last check Thursday.
