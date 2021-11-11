 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Order Growth Drives Siemens' 18% Revenue Surge In Q4, Proposes To Raise Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 10:24am   Comments
Share:
Order Growth Drives Siemens' 18% Revenue Surge In Q4, Proposes To Raise Dividend
  • Siemens AG (OTC: SIEGYreported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 18% year-on-year to €17.4 billion. Orders rose 26% Y/Y to €19.1 billion.
  • Orders increased 16%, and revenue rose 10% on a comparable basis.
  • Adjusted EBITA margin for Industrial Businesses was 13.8% versus 18.7% last year.
  • Basic EPS was €1.45, a 34% decline from last year.
  • Siemens held €9.5 billion in cash and equivalents and generated €4.4 billion in operating cash flow.
  • "We achieved a very successful start as a focused technology company. In a challenging environment, we have won market share and clearly exceeded our net income guidance," said CEO Roland Busch. "This momentum will continue in fiscal 2022."
  • Dividend: Siemens proposes to increase the dividend from €3.50 a year earlier to €4.00 per share.
  • Outlook: Siemens sees mid-single-digit comparable revenue growth, net of currency translation and portfolio effects, and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.
  • Siemens sees basic EPS from net income before purchase price allocation accounting of €8.70 - €9.10. 
  • Siemens expects industrial businesses to continue their profitable growth.
  • Price Action: SIEGY shares traded higher by 3.71% at $87.01 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIEGY)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 15, 2021
GitLab Seeks Up To $9B Valuation For Nasdaq Listing
Microsoft GitHub Rival GitLab Files To Go Public In U.S., Revenue Tops $200M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com