 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cue Health Reports Q3 Profit On Higher Sales, Annual Guidance Above Consensus
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 7:38am   Comments
Share:
Cue Health Reports Q3 Profit On Higher Sales, Annual Guidance Above Consensus
  • Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTHreported Q3 sales of $223.7 million, compared to +63% sequentially.
  • Public Sector revenue was $129.5 million, compared to $105.0 in Q2 FY21, driven by additional deliveries to DOD / HHS under the existing agreement.
  • Private Sector revenue was $94.2 million, compared to $32.4 million for the prior quarter, led by significant additions to the enterprise and provider customer base.
  • Disposable test cartridge revenue was $179.0 million, +74% Q/Q.
  • Product gross margin improved to 60.2% from 59.9% in Q2 FY21 due to increased production partially offset by higher labor and material costs.
  • Net income was $19.3 million, a turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million a year ago.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $446.6 million.
  • Guidance: Cue Health expects FY21 revenues of $580.0 million - $590.0 million, higher than the consensus of 541.29 million.
  • Price Action: HLTH shares closed at $11.12 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HLTH)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 18-23): J&J, Biogen Kickstart Big Pharma Earnings, Regeneron-Sanofi, Roche Await FDA Decisions And IPOs
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Cue Health, Google Cloud Join Forces To Track Respiratory Viral Variants
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Takeda Suspends Studies On Safety Scare, Acer's Sleep Disorder Drug Filing Accepted For Review, Voyager's Licensing Options Deal
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Files For Booster Dose Authorization, Gemini Restructures, Strata Skin CFO Departs, Kaleido Reports Positive Readout
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com