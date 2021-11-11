Cue Health Reports Q3 Profit On Higher Sales, Annual Guidance Above Consensus
- Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ: HLTH) reported Q3 sales of $223.7 million, compared to +63% sequentially.
- Public Sector revenue was $129.5 million, compared to $105.0 in Q2 FY21, driven by additional deliveries to DOD / HHS under the existing agreement.
- Private Sector revenue was $94.2 million, compared to $32.4 million for the prior quarter, led by significant additions to the enterprise and provider customer base.
- Disposable test cartridge revenue was $179.0 million, +74% Q/Q.
- Product gross margin improved to 60.2% from 59.9% in Q2 FY21 due to increased production partially offset by higher labor and material costs.
- Net income was $19.3 million, a turnaround from a loss of $(8.5) million a year ago.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $446.6 million.
- Guidance: Cue Health expects FY21 revenues of $580.0 million - $590.0 million, higher than the consensus of 541.29 million.
- Price Action: HLTH shares closed at $11.12 on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Health Care Small Cap General