Cornerstone Building Brands To Acquire Union Corrugating Company For Undisclosed Sum
- Cornerstone Building Brands Inc (NYSE: CNR) agreed to acquire Union Corrugating Company Holdings, Inc. (UCC) to expand the metal roof offering to the residential market. The deal terms were not disclosed.
- UCC generated ~$250 million in net sales during the trailing twelve months ended August 2021. The company expects to report UCC results through the Commercial business segment.
- Based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, UCC has approximately 700 employees across the Central and Eastern U.S. regions.
- Cornerstone Building Brands held cash and cash equivalents of $679.4 million as of October 2, 2021.
- Additionally, Cornerstone Building Brands reported Q3 Adjusted EPS of $0.39, missing the consensus of $0.56, and Sales of $1.44 billion, beating the consensus of $1.42 billion.
- Q4 Outlook: Cornerstone Building Brands expects net sales of $1.425 billion - $1.475 billion vs. consensus of $1.38 billion
- It expects gross profit of $310 million - $350 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $170 million - $185 million.
- Price Action: CNR shares are trading higher by 7.83% at $15.98 on the last check Wednesday.
