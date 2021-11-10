 Skip to main content

APi Group Stock Gains After Q3 Results, Clocks 13% Organic Revenue Growth
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • APi Group Corp (NYSE: APGreported a third-quarter adjusted net revenue increase of 9.9% year-over-year to $1.047 billion, slightly exceeding the consensus of $1.04 billion. Reported net revenues increased by 9.3% Y/Y and +13% on an organic basis.
  • Adjusted net revenues by segments: Safety Services $533 million (+31.9% Y/Y), Specialty Services $436 million (+9% Y/Y), and Industrial Services $103 million (-32.7% Y/Y).
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.35 from $0.36 in 3Q20, in line with the consensus of $0.30.
  • The adjusted gross margin expanded by 34 bps to 24.3%, and the gross margin expanded by 90 bps to 24.1%.
  • The operating income declined to $41 million (-33.9% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 260 bps to 3.9%.
  • Adjusted SG&A as a percentage of adjusted net revenues was flat at 14.5%.
  • APi Group generated cash from operating activities year-to-date of $68 million versus $329 million a year ago. Adjusted Free cash flow was $84 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $125 million, compared to $115 million in 3Q20, and margin contracted by 13 bps to 11.9%.
  • "Our backlog is at an all-time high, and we have seen increases across all three of our segments relative to prior-year levels. Backlog is up more than 20% for our Safety and Specialty Services segments. We continue to see strong demand across our key end markets such as data centers, fulfillment and distribution centers, healthcare and high-tech," commented CEO Russ Becker.
  • Price Action: APG shares traded higher by 5.84% at $23.76 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

