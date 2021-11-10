Active Buyers Help Fiverr Clock 42% Revenue Growth In Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 42% year-on-year to $74.3 million, beating the consensus of $71.1 million.
- Active buyers increased 33% Y/Y to 4.1 million, Spend per buyer rose 20% Y/Y to $234. Take rate expanded by 140 bps to 28.4%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin remained flat at 84.4%, while the adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 180 bps to 9.8%.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $0.19 beat the consensus loss of $(0.01).
- Fiverr generated $9.7 million in operating cash flow and held $553.9 million in cash and equivalents.
- Outlook: Fiverr sees Q4 revenue of $74.5 million - $77.5 million, above the consensus of $72.8 million.
- Fiverr raised FY21 revenue outlook from $280 million - $288 million to $292.4 million - $295.4 million, above the consensus of $287.4 million.
- Price Action: FVRR shares traded higher by 13.6% at $182.9 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
