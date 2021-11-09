 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Falls After Q3 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 11:03am   Comments
Share:
Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Falls After Q3 Results
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE: HGVreported third-quarter FY21 revenues of $928 million, compared to $208 million last year. Revenues were affected by a recognition of $241 million in the current period versus a deferral of $13 million last year.
  • Real estate sales and financing revenue totaled $659 million, increasing $543 million from last year.
  • Contract sales in the third quarter were $433 million, with Diamond contributing $143 million during the 59 days of HGV ownership.
  • . Net Owner Growth (NOG) for Legacy-HGV business in the 12 months ended September. 30, 2021 is 1.2%.
  • EPS for the quarter was $0.90. Total operating expenses rose 242.3% Y/Y to $719 million. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $340 million, with Legacy-HGV Adjusted EBITDA of $251 million.
  • The company held $564 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HGV shares traded lower by 1.98% at $53.08 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HGV)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com