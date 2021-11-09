 Skip to main content

IGT Clocks 21% Revenue Growth In Q3, Declares Dividend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2021 10:39am   Comments
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGTreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $984 million, above the consensus of $981.1 million.
  • Global Lottery revenue grew 14% Y/Y to $652 million as sustained momentum drives 9% global same-store sales growth.
  • Global Gaming revenue rose 34% Y/Y to $289 million as market recovery progresses.
  • Digital & Betting revenue increased 37% Y/Y to $43 million, with double-digit growth across activities.
  • The operating margin expanded by 1,100 bps to 22%, while operating income rose 144% Y/Y to $212 million.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 600 bps to 41%.
  • EPS of $0.31 missed the consensus of $0.34.
  • IGT held $435 million in cash and equivalents and generated $113 million in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on December 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 23, 2021.
  • "Broad-based momentum across our Lottery, Gaming, and Digital & Betting activities drove significant improvement in key financial and performance metrics in the third quarter," CEO Marco Sala said.
  • Outlook: IGT sees FY21 revenue of $4.1 billion versus the consensus of $4.04 billion.
  • The company updated its operating income outlook to ~$900 million from ~$800 million.
  • Price Action: IGT shares traded higher by 3.23% at $31.31 on the last check Tuesday.

