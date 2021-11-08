 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Astronics Q3 Results Miss Street View; Sees Q4 Revenue Below Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 9:02am   Comments
Share:
Astronics Q3 Results Miss Street View; Sees Q4 Revenue Below Consensus
  • Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) reported a third-quarter FY21 sales increase of 5% year-over-year to $111.84 million, missing the consensus of $114.07 million.
  • Loss per share widened to $(0.23) from $(0.17) in 3Q20, missing consensus of $(0.16).
  • Sales by segments: Aerospace $95.78 million (+16% Y/Y) and Test Systems $16.1 million (-32.9% Y/Y).
  • Loss from operation reduced to $(4.49) million from $(8.99) million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $2.84 million with a margin of 2.5% for the quarter.
  • The gross margin expanded by 120 bps to 15.4%.
  • SG&A expenses were reduced by 10.1% Y/Y to $21.73 million and, as a percentage of sales, reduced by 327 bps to 19.4%.
  • Astronics cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $18.5 million, compared to cash provided $31.51 million a year ago.
  • Bookings for the quarter were up 88% Y/Y $153.4 million, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.37. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $354.4 million, up 13% sequentially.
  • Q4 Outlook: Astronics expects revenues of $115 million - $118 million, below the consensus of $119.6 million. The company expects shipping volume to continue to strengthen as it moves into 2022.
  • Price Action: ATRO shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $14.50 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATRO)

Astronics Bags $19M Follow-On Order From Collins Aerospace
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com