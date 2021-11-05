 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tenneco Shares Plummet After FY21 Outlook Cut
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Tenneco Shares Plummet After FY21 Outlook Cut
  • Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.8% year-on-year, to $4.33 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.09 billion.
  • Motorparts sales increased 5.3% Y/Y, and Powertrain sales rose 1.4%.
  • Operating expenses rose 4.2% Y/Y to $4.2 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $279 million versus $388 million a year ago, and the adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 330 basis points to 8.5%.
  • EPS of $0.17 missed the analyst consensus of $0.26.
  • The company held $595 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Operating cash flow for the quarter was a use of $48 million.
  • "Actions taken during the quarter helped mitigate the effects of the volatile light vehicle production environment driven by the semiconductor shortage along with inflationary pressures and other pandemic-related challenges," said Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's CEO.
  • Outlook: Tenneco has cut FY21 revenue to $17.75 billion - $17.85 billion (prior view $18.3 billion - $18.6 billion) against the consensus of $17.83 billion.
  • It lowered the Adjusted EBITDA outlook to $1.25 billion - $1.28 billion from the prior view of $1.36 billion - $1.44 billion.
  • Price Action: TEN shares are trading lower by 12.1% at $12.22 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
64 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Tenneco: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 5, 2021
Tenneco's Earnings Outlook
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com