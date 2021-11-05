 Skip to main content

Canada Goose Shares Gain On Solid Q2 Results, Upbeat FY22 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 9:15am   Comments
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 40.3% year-on-year to C$232.9 million.
  • Global e-Commerce revenue increased by 33.8% Y/Y. DTC revenue grew 80.1% Y/Y, and wholesale revenue increased 24.8%.
  • Gross profit rose 43.3% Y/Y to C$135 million, with the margin expanding 960 basis points to 58%.
  • The operating margin for the quarter contracted 290 basis points to 4.9%, and the operating income fell 25.2% to C$11.3 million.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted EBIT was C$16.1 million compared to C$15.7 million last year.
  • Net income declined 13.5% Y/Y to C$9 million. EPS was C$0.08 versus C$0.09 last year. Non-IFRS adjusted EPS was C$0.12 versus C$0.10 last year.
  • Inventory was C$416.4 million as of September 26, 2021, compared to C$417.2 million as of September 27, 2020. The company held C$98.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 26, 2021.
  • "Across all channels, we are seeing strong leading indicators of peak season demand," said CEO Dani Reiss.
  • Outlook: Canada Goose expects FY22 revenue of C$1.125 billion - C$1.175 billion, compared to the prior outlook of exceeding C$1.00 billion. The company expects non-IFRS adjusted EPS of C$1.17 - C$1.33.
  • Price Action: GOOS shares traded higher by 12.7% at $45.56 in premarket on the last check Friday.

