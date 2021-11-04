Dun & Bradstreet Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates; Buys Eyeota, NetWise For Undisclosed Sum
- Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has agreed to acquire Eyeota and NetWise. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Dun & Bradstreet expects these acquisitions to extend its position in the B2B online marketing value chain and build upon its Audience Solutions business.
- "With the addition of these two complementary companies, we will be doubling down on our Audience Solutions business, which has grown over 40 percent year-to-date," commented Anthony Jabbour, CEO of Dun & Bradstreet.
- Dun & Bradstreet held cash and cash equivalents of $234.4 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Dun & Bradstreet noted that the Eyeota transaction is in the process of closing and expects the NetWise transaction to close in the next month.
- Q3 Results: Dun & Bradstreet reported Q3 revenue of $541.9 million, increasing 21.9% year-over-year, nearly at par with the consensus of $541.83 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $220.4 million (+12.3% Y/Y), and the margin was 40.7%.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.29 beat the consensus of $0.26.
- FY21 Outlook: Dun & Bradstreet reiterated adjusted revenue outlook of $2.145 billion - $2.175 billion vs. consensus of $2.16 billion.
- It increased the adjusted EPS guidance to $1.06 - $1.09 (prior guidance at the high end of $1.02 - $1.06) against the consensus of $1.05.
- Price Action: DNB shares are trading higher by 7.82% at $20.12 on the last check Thursday.
