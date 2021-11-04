 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Quantum Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are Quantum Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCOreported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $93.2 million, beating the consensus of $87.5 million.
  • Revenue from Product grew 7.5% Y/Y to $54.7 million, Service rose 9.1% Y/Y to $34.4 million, and Royalty increased 19.8% Y/Y to $4.2 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 100 bps to 41%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.00 beat the consensus loss of $(0.04).
  • "The ongoing industry supply constraints improved during the quarter, but still restricted our ability to meet all end customer demand. We anticipate supply chain constraints will see further improvement in our third fiscal quarter, which should allow the company to see a sequential reduction in current backlog levels," said Jamie Lerner, Chairman, and CEO, Quantum.
  • The company ended Q2 with $50.0 million in backlog, compared to $30.0 million in the prior quarter.
  • Outlook: Quantum sees Q3 revenue of $99 million - $109 million versus the consensus of $104.4 million. It sees adjusted EPS of $(0.02) - $0.02 below the consensus of $0.06.
  • Quantum continues to expect FY22 revenue of $380 million - $420 million against the consensus of $388.8 million.
  • Price Action: QMCO shares traded higher by 11.9% at $6.94 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QMCO)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Quantum's Return On Capital Employed Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2021
Quantum Collaborates With IBM On LTO Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com