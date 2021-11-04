 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kellogg Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 9:39am   Comments
Share:
Kellogg Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
  • Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 5.6% year-on-year, to $3.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.54 billion.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.09 beat the analyst consensus of $0.93.
  • Kellogg North America's sales remained flat, Europe increased 14%, Latin America sales gained 7%, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa's sales jumped 17%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses declined 9.1% Y/Y to $718 million.
  • The operating margin was 12.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 9% to $447 million.
  • The reported gross margin was 32.1%, while the adjusted gross margin contracted 250 basis points to 32.2%.
  • Kellogg held $440 million in cash and equivalents as of October 2, 2021, and generated an operating cash flow year-to-date of $1.1 billion. Net debt was $7.1 billion as of October 2, 2021.
  • Outlook: Kellogg raised its FY21 sales growth guidance to 2% - 3% (prior guidance of 0 - 1%).
  • Kellogg reaffirmed its full-year financial guidance for operating profit, EPS, and cash flow.
  • Price Action: K shares traded higher by 0.33% at $63.55 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (K)

5 Key Things You Need To Know About The John Deere Strike
Stock Wars: General Mills Vs. Kellogg Company
Kellogg's Gets Sued For Pop-Tarts And This Crazy Fact
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com