Penn National Gaming Stock Plunges On Q3 Earnings Miss; Revenue Comes In-Line
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 11:25am   Comments
  • Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 33.8% year-on-year, to $1.51 billion, meeting the analyst consensus estimate of $1.51 billion.
  • Gaming revenue rose 26.4%, while food, beverage, hotel, and other revenue increased 87.8% Y/Y.
  • Revenue from Northeast, South, West, and Midwest segments surged from last year.
  • EPS of $0.52 versus $0.93 last year missed the analyst consensus of $0.89.
  • Total operating expenses shot up 36.3% Y/Y to $1.3 billion. The operating margin was 15.8%, and operating income for the quarter rose 21.8% Y/Y to $239.1 million. 
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $364.3 million. Adjusted EBITDAR was $480.3 million, with an Adjusted EBITDAR margin of 31.8%, contracting 830 basis points Y/Y and expanding 170 basis points versus 2019.
  • The company held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • "While July was a record month, the second half of August and September was impacted by Hurricane Ida and regional flare-ups of the Delta variant, which reduced property Adjusted EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR margins by an estimated $30 million and 85 basis points, respectively. As the operating environment has normalized, we have seen improved results in October," said CEO Jay Snowden.
  • Price Action: PENN shares traded lower by 11.3% at $64.53 on the last check Thursday.

