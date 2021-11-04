QuinStreet Shares Soar On Q1 Beat, Raised FY22 Outlook
- QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 15% year-on-year to $159.6 million, beating the consensus of $152.3 million.
- The revenue excluding divested businesses grew 25% Y/Y.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.17 beat the consensus of $0.16.
- "Revenue in all client verticals grew at double-digit rates or better year-over-year, including in auto insurance," said CEO Doug Valenti.
- Outlook: QuinStreet sees Q2 revenue of $130 million - $135 million, below the consensus of $145 million.
- The Q2 outlook reflects normal seasonality and the expected short-term effects of increased claim costs on auto insurance client budgets.
- QuinStreet sees FY22 revenue of $650 million - $670 million (prior view $635 million-$665 million), above the consensus of $642 million.
- The FY22 outlook reflects specific indications from auto insurance clients of budget increases in the January - June period, stronger than expected momentum in credit-driven client verticals, and acceleration of growth initiatives across the business, including QRP.
- Price Action: QNST shares traded higher by 24% at $16.66 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
