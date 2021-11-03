Steven Madden Stock Gains On Strong Q3, Raised FY21 Outlook
- Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) reported third-quarter FY21 total revenue growth of 52.4% year-on-year, to $528.74 million, beating the analyst consensus of $522.08 million.
- Revenue for the wholesale business increased 41.6% to $402 million, and Retail revenue rose 108.6% to $123.1 million.
- The gross profit margin expanded 130 basis points Y/Y to 41.6%.
- The operating margin was 16.7%, and operating income for the quarter was $88.4 million.
- EPS of $0.82 beat the analyst consensus of $0.76.
- Steven Madden held $259.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operating activities for the nine months totaled $96.2 million.
- Outlook: Steven Madden sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $2.30 - $2.35 (prior view $2.00 - $2.10) versus the consensus of $2.13.
- The company expects an FY21 revenue increase of 50% - 52% (prior 43% - 47%) over fiscal 2020.
- Price Action: SHOO shares closed higher by 8.52% at $48.65 on Wednesday.
