Why Are Super Micro Computer Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) reported first-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 35.5% year-on-year to $1.03 billion, beating the consensus of $950.2 million.
- EPS of $0.58 beat the consensus of $0.37.
- Super Micro continues to gain market share and is executing well against the plan to achieve $10 billion in annual revenue.
- Supermicro is transforming from a server hardware company into a Total IT Solutions company.
- The Q1 revenue growth was driven by strong design win momentum and shipment growth to its vital global customers in the large enterprise, cloud, AI, and Telco markets. This initiative is helping Supermicro mitigate the impact of the global supply chain disruptions.
- The new 5S business program, APAC production expansion in Taiwan, database-driven intelligent auto-configurator, and B2B/B2C automation platform are key drivers to accelerate its strong growth.
- Outlook: Super Micro sees Q2 net sales of $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion above the consensus of $1.04 billion. It sees EPS of $0.70 - $0.90 above the consensus of $0.61.
- Super Micro sees FY22 net sales of $4.2 billion - $4.6 billion versus the consensus of $4.27 billion. It sees EPS of $3.20 above the consensus of $2.99.
- Price Action: SMCI shares traded higher by 13.3% at $42 on the last check Wednesday.
