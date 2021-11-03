 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Emerson Electric Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Guides Q1, FY22 EPS Above Consensus
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Emerson Electric Reports Mixed Q4 Results, Guides Q1, FY22 EPS Above Consensus
  • Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) reported fourth-quarter net sales growth of 8.5% year-over-year to $4.95 billion, missing the consensus of $5.09 billion. Underlying sales were up 7%.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.21 from $1.10 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $1.18.
  • Sales by segments: Measurement & Analytical Instrumentation $860 million (+3.9% Y/Y), Valves, Actuators & Regulators $961 million (-1.9% Y/Y), Industrial Solutions $610 million (+12.6% Y/Y), Systems & Software $747 million (+14.1% Y/Y), Climate Technologies $1.29 billion (+16% Y/Y) and Tools & Home Products $486 million (+9.5% Y/Y).
  • North America continued its strong recovery for the quarter despite supply chain challenges, with the Americas up 16%, while Europe was down 2%. Asia, Middle East & Africa was down 3%, with China up 10%. 
  • Pretax Margin of 16.7% down 10 bps and Adjusted EBIT Margin was 19%, down 30 bps.
  • Emerson Electric's Operating Cash Flow was $3.6 billion (+16% Y/Y); Free Cash Flow was $3 billion, up 18%.
  • 1Q22 Outlook: Emerson Electric expects net sales growth of 7% - 9%, with underlying sales growth of 7% - 9%. It expects an Adjusted EPS of $0.98 - $1.02 versus the consensus of $0.94.
  • FY22 Outlook: Emerson Electric expects net sales growth of 5%-7%, with underlying sales growth of 6%-8%. It expects an Adjusted EPS of $4.82 - $4.97 versus the consensus of $4.57.
  • Price Action: EMR shares are lower by 1.15% at $99 during the premarket session on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMR)

Plug Power And This Stock That's Up Nearly 20% YTD Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight
Emerson - AspenTech Deal: Everything You Need To Know
Expert Ratings For Emerson Electric
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 8, 2021
Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 4 Electric Equipment Stocks With Mixed Ratings
Aspen Technology Shares Jump Premarket On Potential Software Merger Deal With Emerson Electric
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com