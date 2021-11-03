Caesars Entertainment Clocks 86% Revenue Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CZR) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 86% year-on-year, to $2.69 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $2.62 billion.
- Revenue from casinos and pari-mutuel commissions increased 53.9% Y/Y to $1.5 billion, Food and Beverage rose 173.2% to $347 million and Hotel revenue grew 155.5% to $511 million.
- The operating expenses rose 36.8% Y/Y to $2.2 billion.
- The operating margin was 19.8%, and operating income for the quarter was $532 million.
- Same-store Adjusted EBITDA of $882 million rose 103.7% Y/Y.
- EPS loss per share was $(1.10) versus $(6.09) last year.
- Caesars Entertainment held $14.1 billion in net debt as of September 30, 2021. It had $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: CZR shares closed lower by 0.29% at $111.74 on Tuesday.
