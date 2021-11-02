Why Pfizer Shares Are Rising Today

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised guidance.

Pfizer reported quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.09 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $24.1 billion, which beat the estimate of $22.71 billion.

Pfizer raised full-year 2021 adjusted earnings guidance from a range of $3.95 to $4.05 per share to a range of $4.13 to $4.18 per share. The company raised its full-year 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $78 billion to $80 billion to a range of $81 billion to $82 billion.

"Despite all we have been able to accomplish to date, we remain focused on our future, not our past. Our ultimate goal is to help bring this pandemic to an end as quickly as possible, but also to apply the lessons we have learned through our work on the vaccine to all of our therapeutic areas," said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

PFE Price Action: Pfizer has traded as high as $51.86 and as low as $33.36 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 3.44% at $45.14 at time of publication.

Photo: x3 from Pixabay.