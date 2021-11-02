 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Corsair Gaming Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Decline, Warns On Elevated Logistics Costs
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 11:47am   Comments
Share:
Corsair Gaming Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Margins Decline, Warns On Elevated Logistics Costs
  • Corsair Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: CRSRreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 14.4% year-on-year to $391.12 million, marginally missing the consensus of $391.2 million.
  • Gamer and creator peripherals segment revenue decreased 13.8% Y/Y to $139.3 million. Gaming components and systems segment revenue declined 14.8% Y/Y to $251.9 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 210 bps to 25.9%. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 missed the consensus of $0.25.
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased 56.6% Y/Y to $27.6 million, while the margin declined 680 bps to 7.1%.
  • The company used $34.3 million in operating cash flow. It held $76.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "During the third quarter we experienced an increase in logistics costs over the already elevated rate in the second quarter, and costs and shipping times are expected to remain elevated for the remainder of 2021," said CFO Michael G. Potter.
  • Outlook: Corsair sees FY21 of $1.825 billion - $1.925 billion, versus the consensus of $1.88 billion. The company recently reduced its revenue outlook from previously expected $1.9 billion - $2.1 billion.
  • The company sees Adjusted operating income of $180 million - $195 million (prior view $235 million - $255 million) and Adjusted EBITDA of $190 million - $205 million ($245 million - $265 million).
  • Price Action: CRSR shares traded higher by 0.10% at $24.86 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CRSR)

6 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
51 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Corsair Gaming Shares Are Tumbling Today
Health Care Sector Appears to Be a Drag on Positive UnitedHealth Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com