 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Big 3 Segments Drive Thomson Reuters' Q3 Beat, Raises FY21 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 1:07pm   Comments
Share:
Big 3 Segments Drive Thomson Reuters' Q3 Beat, Raises FY21 Outlook
  • Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRIreported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6% year-on-year to $1.53 billion, beating the consensus of $1.50 billion. 
  • Organic revenues increased 5%, driven by recurring revenues and transactions revenues. 1% favorable impact from foreign currency added to growth.
  • The "Big 3" segments (Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals) collectively comprised 80% of total revenues and reported organic revenue growth of 6%. Legal Professionals revenue grew 7% Y/Y to $682 million, Corporates revenue rose 7% Y/Y to $356 million, and Tax & Accounting Professionals revenue increased 6% Y/Y to $175 million.
  • Reuters News revenue improved 6% Y/Y to $164 million, and the Global Print revenue declined 3% Y/Y to $149 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 400 bps to 30% due to Change Program costs.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.46 beat the consensus of $0.38.
  • Thomson Reuters generated $383 million in free cash flow and held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents. 
  • Outlook: Thomson Reuters raised FY21 revenue growth outlook to 4.5% - 5.0% from 4.0% - 4.5%.
  • It also lifted the free cash flow guidance to $1.2 billion from $1.1 billion - $1.2 billion.
  • Price action: TRI shares traded lower by 0.22% at $118.46 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRI)

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 1, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 6, 2021
A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com