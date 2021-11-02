 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zebra Technologies Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Zebra Technologies Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Solid Q4 Outlook
  • Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: ZBRAreported third-quarter FY21 non-GAAP net sales growth of 26.6% year-on-year to $1.44 billion, beating the consensus of $1.40 billion. Consolidated organic net sales for the third quarter increased 23.2%. 
  • Tangible products' net sales grew 27.6% Y/Y to $1.24 billion. Services and software revenue rose 22.5% Y/Y to $196 million.
  • Net sales in the Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM) rose 32.1% Y/Y to $1.05 billion. Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) segment net sales grew 13.9% Y/Y to $386 million.
  • Margins: The non-GAAP gross margin expanded 130 bps to 45.1% from a favorable business mix and higher service and software margin.
  • The non-GAAP EBITDA margin expanded 140 bps to 21.7%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $4.55 beat the consensus of $4.06.
  • Zebra generated $836 million of operating cash flow for the nine months ended October 2. Zebra held $307 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "We entered the fourth quarter with a strong order backlog and robust pipeline of business which supports our strong sales outlook despite extended lead times for certain products," said CEO Anders Gustafsson.
  • Outlook: Zebra sees Q4 net sales to increase 8% - 12%, representing $1.42 billion - $1.47 billion, above the consensus of $1.41 billion.
  • It sees Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.20-$4.50, above the consensus of $4.17.
  • Price Action: ZBRA shares traded higher by 3.21% at $560 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZBRA)

Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2021
Earnings Outlook For Zebra Technologies
Zebra Adds to Fulfillment Stripes With Fetch Robotics AMRs, Workflows
Industry Leaders Chart Future of Supply Chain Visibility
Director Of Zebra Technologies Makes $5.23 Million Sale
FourKites, Zebra Team Up On End-To-End Visibility Solution
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com