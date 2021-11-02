 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Estee Lauder Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Q2, FY22 EPS Outlook Below Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 8:07am   Comments
Share:
Estee Lauder Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Q2, FY22 EPS Outlook Below Consensus
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 23% year-on-year, to $4.39 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.25 billion.
  • Sales in the Americas increased 37% Y/Y, Europe, Middle East & Africa rose 22%, and Asia/Pacific gained 15%.
  • Gross profit rose 22% Y/Y to $3.3 billion, with the margin contracting 90 basis points to 75.9%.
  • Operating expenses increased 18% Y/Y to $2.4 billion while operating expense margin was 54.6%, versus 57% last year.
  • The operating margin expanded 150 basis points to 21.3%, and operating income for the quarter rose 33% Y/Y to $935 million.
  • The company held $4 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.89 beat the analyst consensus of $1.69.
  • Outlook: Estee Lauder sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.51 - $2.61 versus the consensus of $2.81.
  • It expects Q2 reported net sales to increase 11%-13% and Organic net sales to increase 8% - 10%.
  • The company's FY22 adjusted EPS outlook of $7.23 - $7.38 is unchanged, coming below the consensus of $7.44.
  • Estee Lauder expects FY22 net sales growth of 12% -15% (prior view 13% - 16% growth). Organic net sales to increase 9% - 12%.
  • Price Action: EL shares are trading lower by 2.08% at $318.38 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL)

Estee Lauder Cos CEO Trades $5.13 Million In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com