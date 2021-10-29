 Skip to main content

Balchem Clocks 13% Sales Growth In Q3, Tops Consensus
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
  • Balchem Corp (NASDAQ: BCPCreported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $197.87 million, beating the analyst consensus of $196.13 million.
  • Sales from Human Nutrition and Health segment rose 7.3% Y/Y to $111.2 million, Animal Nutrition and Health increased 21.2% to $56.2 million, and Specialty Products grew 20% to $27.6 million.
  • The gross margin increased 8.1% Y/Y to $60.9 million, with the margin contracting 139 basis points 30.7%.
  • The operating margin was 16.4%, and operating income for the quarter rose 12% to $32.5 million.
  • Balchem held $90 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021. Cash flow from operations totaled $39.6 million with a free cash flow of $31.1 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.92 beat the analyst consensus of $0.90.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $48.3 million, an increase of 8.8% Y/Y.
  • "We expect these macro-economic challenges, including global supply chain disruptions and input cost inflation, to continue to accelerate into the fourth quarter and next year, and mitigating these impacts will remain a key focus for the Balchem team," said Ted Harris, Chairman, CEO, and President of Balchem.
  • Price Action: BCPC shares are trading lower by 0.39% at $152.58 on the last check Friday.

